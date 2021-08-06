Man accused of killing woman at Rancho Cordova hotel, police say

Tevis Jacob Payne is facing homicide charges after law enforcement found the body of a 43-year-old woman in a Rancho Cordova hotel.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A 45-year-old man is accused of killing a woman in a hotel in Rancho Cordova in January 2021.

According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, the body of 43-year-old Shanda Lee Givens was found while officers were performing a welfare check at a hotel near the 10700 block of Gold Center Drive on Jan. 25, 2021.

Detectives at the scene interviewed suspects, including a "male companion" of Givens. Police said it wasn't clear at the time how she died.

Tevis Jacob Payne was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on homicide charges on Thursday, Aug. 5.

Police did not say if Payne was the male companion they mentioned, how Givens was killed, or what led them to believe he is the sole suspect in their announcement of the arrest.

