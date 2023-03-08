Atwater man accused of breaking into Tahoe condos to rub women's feet

Deputies say 26-year-old Mark Gonzales made his way into the condos through unlocked screen doors.

Example video title will go here for this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nevada — An Atwater man is in custody and accused of breaking into Lake Tahoe condos to rub two women’s feet as they slept.

According to the Douglas County (Nevada) Sheriff’s Office, it happened in the early morning hours of July 1-3.

The sheriff’s office says 26-year-old Mark Gonzales entered two Stateline resort condos through unlocked screen doors. He then allegedly went to the foot of the bed and began rubbing the feet of two separate women, which woke them up and he ran from the scene.

Investigators found Gonzales was known to law enforcement in Merced County and was suspected of trespassing and stealing women’s shoes.

Gonzales was arrested at his Atwater home on Aug. 1 and booked on suspicion of two counts of burglary and two counts of battery. He’s being held with a fugitive warrant on a $50,000 bail until he’s extradited to Douglas County.

WATCH ALSO: Suspect arrested, identified as man accused of shooting Stockton police sergeant