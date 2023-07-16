Man accused of indecent exposure arrested at Turner Park in San Andreas

Deputies said they had to use a taser to get him under control and into custody.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANDREAS, Calif. — Deputies arrested a man accused of indecent behavior at Turner Park in San Andreas.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of indecent exposure around 10:30 a.m. back on June 25.

Deputies said Jamey Maroney, 46 of San Andreas, was already engaging in indecent behavior and endangering the peace and well-being of those around the park when they arrived.

Maroney was allegedly aggressive with deputies and threatened to hurt them when they approached. According to deputies, he resisted arrest even after de-escalation efforts, and taser was used to get him under control and into custody.

Maroney was into the county jail on charges related indecent exposure, threats against law enforcement officers, and resisting arrest.

WATCH ALSO: