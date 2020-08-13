Man accused of intentionally starting fire in woods near Tahoe City

Firefighters arrived quickly and managed to put the fire out before it could spread. Investigators later determined that the fire had been intentionally set.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Placer County man was arrested after allegedly starting a wildfire in the woods near Tahoe City.

The fire was started on August 8 near the 1800 block of North Lake Tahoe Boulevard. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, a witness in the area saw the flames and attempted to put the fire out themselves out of fear it would spread to nearby homes.

Firefighters with CAL FIRE NEU arrived quickly and managed to put the fire out before it could spread. Investigators later determined that the fire had been intentionally set.

With help from that witness, the sheriff’s office said they were led to the suspect, 37-year-old Kevin Carle of Olympic Valley. When deputies questioned Carle, they say they found him in possession of four lighters. Deputies also learned Carle had three outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Inyo County. Authorities did not say for what those warrants were issued.

Carle was booked into the South Placer Jail on a complaint of unlawfully causing fire to forest land as well as the outstanding warrants. His bond was set at $225,000.

Deputies responded to reports of a fire in Tahoe City, near North Lake Tahoe Blvd. CAL FIRE NEU crews were quickly able to extinguish the flames. Further investigation revealed: https://t.co/qZn6z8TH9d pic.twitter.com/HwddFY0o5s — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 13, 2020

