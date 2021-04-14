Man accused of killing brother with Down syndrome

Anwar Husain is accused of killing his 27-year-old brother with Down syndrome after a month-long investigation by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection to the death of his 27-year-old brother with Down syndrome, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's officials.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department began an investigation after learning about Anwar Husain's death from the Sacramento County Coroner's Office on March 8. Deputies arrested Akram Husain and booked him into the county jail for a charge of involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department asked the public for help in September 2020 in locating Anwar Husain after he went missing near Madison and Garfield avenues.

Sheriff's officials wouldn't clarify if his being missing last year is connected to his death. They also wouldn't comment beyond what they shared in their news release.