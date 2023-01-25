Man accused of killing CHP commander's husband to make first court appearance

Thomas O’Donnell will make his first court appearance Thursday morning. He is accused of killing Michael Harding, the estranged husband of a CHP commander.

BURKESVILLE, Kentucky — Thomas O’Donnell is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday morning.

O'Donnell is accused of killing Michael Harding, the estranged husband of Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol Commander Julie Harding.

Michael Harding was found shot to death Sept. 26 in Burkesville, Kentucky. Julie Harding was found dead on Dec. 10 in Tennessee, two days after she was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.

O’Donnell, a 60-year-old from Napa, was arrested at the Sacramento International Airport on Dec. 8 on suspicion of killing Michael Harding.

Jesse M. Stockton Jr. is the commonwealth attorney for the 40th Judicial District covering Cumberland County, where the alleged murder was committed.

“Mr. O’Donnell will be arraigned, that means the judge will ask him if he wants to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty. He will also inquire whether if he is represented by an attorney, and if he is not able to afford one, an attorney will be provided for him,” said Stockton.

Stockton is the equivalent to a district attorney and only prosecutes felony cases. He’s been elected as commonwealth attorney since 2007.

“I have prosecuted along with my office many murder cases in the past. I have never seen one with so few ties to my jurisdiction,” said Stockton.

The victim and the accused have no ties to the community, which makes this case different. Harding was living in Celina, Tennessee after his separation from Harding in May, but he was found dead in Cumberland County in September.

“Very unusual. It’s the first time I think I’ve had that occur,” said Stockton.

The Cumberland County Grand Jury rendered the indictment of murder.

“A murder carries up to life in prison. It’s a Class A felony anywhere from 20 to 50 years or life, but also under Kentucky law if convicted, he would be eligible for parole after 20 years,” said Stockton.

Stockton could file in enhancements which would increase the sentence penalty if convicted. Stockton said that could happen at a later date.

At this time no information about the discovery can be released. The discovery is not open record at this time.

