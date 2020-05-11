Man accused of killing Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh pleads guilty

Paulo Mendoza is accused of shooting and killing Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh the day after Christmas in 2018 during a traffic stop.

NEWMAN, Calif. — The man accused of killing Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh pleaded guilty to killing him in court on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Paulo Virgen Mendoza admitted in court to intentionally shooting and killing Singh. He also admitted to three special circumstances, including committing murder in an attempt to evade arrest, killing a police officer in the performance of his duties and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle with the intent to inflict death.

Mendoza took a plea deal that would make sure he does not get the death penalty. Instead, he will never be released from prison and will not get the possibility of parole, according to the deal. As part of the plea agreement, Mendoza agreed to waive his right to appeal.

Back in June, the Stanislaus County District Attorney told ABC10 that they would seek the death penalty in this case against Mendoza.

Friends and family of Singh were in the courtroom to share memories of the fallen officer and what life has been like since losing him.

"He loved his American dream of becoming a police officer. He was passionate and proud of his job,” Analika Singh-Chand, wife of Ronil, said. "Our lives were perfect until the late hours of December 26, 2018, when a police corporal, a husband, a father, a son was brutally murdered for fulfilling responsibilities of protecting and serving his community.”

Singh's brother showed a slideshow of memories of Singh, including a picture of him teaching his son to walk just days before he was killed. His former colleague Cpl. Edgar Lopez spoke on behalf of the Newman Police Department.

"Witnessing the emotions of Ronil's family was what made many of us reconsider the career we had chosen," he said. "Christmastime will never be the same for our department and the Singh family."

Singh's former beat partner said that he was her mentor and good friend.

"I lost my best friend that day. December 26, 2018, was the worst day of my life," Sarah Breier said. "Ron's family, his blue family, and everyone else in the community has suffered a great loss."

Mendoza is accused of shooting and killing Singh the day after Christmas in 2018 during a traffic stop. He originally pleaded not guilty.

Eight others were also charged with helping Mendoza run away before he was caught. At least five of those people have been convicted in federal court.

