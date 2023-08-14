Man accused of shooting 8 times into garage of Elk Grove home

With the help of surveillance video, police were able to identify Rosario as a suspect and got a warrant for his arrest.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man was arrested after he allegedly opened fire into the garage of an occupied home in Elk Grove.

According to the Elk Grove Police Department, Isaiah Rosario drove to the victim's home in the area of Black Kite Drive and Silverberry Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 6. He knocked on the door, but it went unanswered. Police said Rosario then got a gun from his car and opened fire eight times into the garage before taking off.

No was hurt during the shooting.

With the help of surveillance video, police were able to identify Rosario as a suspect and got a warrant for his arrest.

By Aug. 10, Rosario was found leaving a Woodland apartment and was arrested. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of shooting an occupied dwelling, felon in possession of a gun, and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

He was not eligible for bail.

