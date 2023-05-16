Man accused of running from Amador County courthouse arrested

Deputies said David Lee Salke Jr. walked away from a disabled car around the time an acquaintance of his was contacted by the California Highway Patrol.

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — A man accused of running from his hearing at an Amador County courthouse in April was arrested near the Sacramento County line Tuesday morning.

Amador County Sheriff's deputies said Salke was being remanded into custody by a judge for violating the terms of a prior release before he took off on April 27. He allegedly stole a truck and led deputies on a chase into Calaveras County before they lost track of him. Law enforcement had last reported seeing him running toward the Tiger Creek Reservoir Area, but weren't able to find him.

Tuesday, the Amador County Sheriff's Office said David Lee Salke Jr. walked away from a disabled car around the time an acquaintance of his was contacted by the California Highway Patrol. The car was on Ione Michigan Bar Road in Sacramento County, near the county line.

Authorities learned it was Salke who walked away from the car after they spoke with his acquaintance.

Using CHP canine units and air operations, law enforcement searched the area, but were not able to find Salke at the time. Deputies said unmarked vehicles eventually saw him walking near a home close to Maxwell and Carbondale roads.

Investigators responded and took him to jail around 1:40 p.m.

Following the arrest, Salke was booked on suspicion of multiple felony crimes including ones related to guns, vandalism, evading an officer and driving a vehicle without consent. Undersheriff Bryan Middleton said some of the charges such as the escape, reckless driving and fleeing were a result of Salke running from the court, however the weapons charges are what he was in court for when he ran.

