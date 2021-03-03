Man accused of setting tent on fire with woman inside, Placerville police say

Jacob Vargas admitted to setting fire to a tent with a woman still inside, which caused 2nd and 3rd degree burns on about 20% of her body, police say.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — A man confessed to setting a tent with a woman sleeping inside on fire, according to Placerville police.

On Jan. 1, a woman sleeping under the Placerville Drive extension bridge discovered her tent was on fire after hearing a loud explosion. She went to the hospital with 2nd and 3rd degree burns on about 20% of her body after she and another person put the fire out.

Jacob Vargas became a suspect after the Placerville Police Department and the El Dorado County Fire Protection Districted conducted an investigation. Vargas confessed to law enforcement on March 1 that he poured a flammable liquid on the tent and lit it on fire, police say.

After he confessed, police say that he ran away from officers. After running through the police department's back parking lot, he was cut off by a closed gate, where police were able to catch him.

Vargas is currently being held in the El Dorado County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, mayhem, arson causing great bodily injury and attempted escape from custody.

Police ask anyone who has information regarding this case to call 530-642-5210.

