Man accused of shooting other in the head at Citrus Heights restaurant, police say

The shooting happened near the 7900 block of Greenback Lane after two people were arguing, according to Citrus Heights police.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A man was arrested after being accused of shooting a man in the head at a restaurant on Friday night in Citrus Heights, according to police officials.

Citrus Heights police said they learned of the shooting near the 7900 block of Greenback Lane at around 9:40 p.m.They said Miguel Angel Garcia-Rocio shot the victim when the two got into an argument.

Medical personnel transported the victim to the hospital, where he is expected to survive. Garcia-Rocio wasn't at the scene when police arrived, police officials said. The victim's identity wasn't released.

Police did not say if the shooting happened inside or outside of the restaurant. Garcia-Rocio was arrested during a traffic stop and was booked into the Sacramento County Jail.

His description matched with the surveillance video that officers took from the scene, police said. Police said it appears the shooting was an isolated incident.