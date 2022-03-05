Man arrested for allegedly masturbating behind woman at American Canyon Walmart

According to police, 27-year-old Christian Roberts admitted to committing misdemeanor sexual battery, indecent exposure and annoying or molesting a child.

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly masturbating behind a woman at an American Canyon Walmart, then ejaculating semen onto her clothes, officials with the American Canyon Police Department say.

Christian Roberts, of Oakland, allegedly came near a woman and her two small children twice Monday at a Walmart on Main Street in American Canyon.

After the second confrontation, police said Roberts walked up to the woman and made contact with her upper buttocks. Immediately after, Roberts allegedly apologized to the victim for touching her.

Police said the woman felt a liquid substance on her clothing after Roberts allegedly touched her, which police later determined to be semen after looking through security camera video.

According to police, Roberts had an active warrant out for his arrest due to a similar previous incident in Palo Alto.

Roberts was arrested by Napa County Sheriff’s detectives around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in his car in the 500 block of Fairgrounds Drive in Vallejo. He is being charged with misdemeanor sexual battery, indecent exposure and annoying or molesting children.

Police said Roberts admitted to the crimes committed in the American Canyon Walmart during an interview with detectives. His bail was set at $100,000.

