Man allegedly threatened lives of Sacramento government officials before hours-long standoff with police

The complaint alleges Alexander Hoch threatened great bodily harm to and the lives of Karina Talamantes, Katie Valenzuela and Mai Vang.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was accused of threatening to harm current and running Sacramento council members, according to a felony complaint filed by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

The complaint, filed Tuesday, alleges 37-year-old Alexander Hoch threatened great bodily harm to and the lives of candidate Karina Talamantes and councilmembers Katie Valenzuela and Mai Vang on or around Nov. 10.

The complaint says Hoch’s alleged threats were “so unequivocal, unconditional, immediate and specific as to convey to Katie Valenzuela and Karina Talamantes a gravity of purpose and an immediate prospect of execution."

Officials were trying to serve Hoch with a warrant, Saturday. Hoch and law enforcement ended up in a nine-hour-long standoff in the 3000 block of C Street ending in a peaceful surrender after chemical agents were deployed into the home.

It is not stated in this complaint whether the two situations are related, nor when exactly the threats were allegedly made.

Hoch has since been booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of violating terms of probation, and resisting or obstructing a public peace officer. He is ineligible for bail.

Hoch is scheduled to appear in Sacramento County Court at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

