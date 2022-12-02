Man, two 17-year-olds arrested in deadly Santa Rosa shooting

Investigators believe the victim was accidentally shot inside the car when a friend or acquaintance opened fire after an altercation with another group late Friday.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — A 24-year-old man and two 17-year-olds were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose "lifeless" body was dumped from a car in an alley outside a bar in Northern California, authorities said.

Investigators believe the victim was accidentally shot inside the car when a friend or acquaintance opened fire after an altercation with another group late Friday near the Dirty Bar in Santa Rosa.

The 24-year-old victim, who was not immediately named, died at a hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing two gunshots after the two groups exchanged harsh words shortly after 11:45 p.m., Santa Rosa police said in a statement.

Surveillance camera footage showed the suspects' car pulling behind the bar, according to police

"The occupants then removed the victim from the vehicle and placed his lifeless body in an alleyway adjacent to the business," the statement said.

An officer who pulled the suspects over spotted fresh blood inside the car and made the arrests, police said.

One 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder. The other 17-year-old and the 24-year-old driver could face charges including accessory to murder.

"It is believed the victim and suspects were friends and/or acquaintances and the shooting of the victim was unintentional," the police statement said.

