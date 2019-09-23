SARASOTA, Fla. — Detectives are investigating what's being described as a serious case of child abuse after they say a girl came forward to say she had been sexually molested and battered for around a year and a half at the home she had been living inside.

The Department of Children and Families responded to the Sarasota home after the girl was interviewed by a detective Thursday.

Investigators served a search warrant and say they found a padlock on the outside of the door where the girl had been living. Inside the room, investigators say a bed with limited bedding was found along with a bucket near it which had urine inside of it.

According to the arrest affidavit, Jessica Brambilla, 39, and Dwight Bainbridge, 43, had been locking the girl in the room. Investigators claim they had been taking turns along with Brambilla's 20-year-old son to let the girl out twice a day to let her use the bathroom and give her some food.

Brambilla and Bainbridge allegedly believed she would bring boys over if they didn't lock her in the room, according to the arrest affidavit.

After investigators say the girl urinated on the floor, she was reportedly given a bucket to use as a toilet. She was only allowed to eat twice a day, and her meals normally consisted of plain oatmeal, two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, two cups of water, and multivitamins, according to the affidavit.

Recently, she was locked in the room for 24 hours a day and only allowed to bathe once a week, according to law enforcement. Detectives say she was malnourished, pale, dirty and had poor dental hygiene.

Investigators claim Brambilla admitted to keeping her locked up in the bedroom and said caging her had been Bainbridge's idea. The details were also confirmed by Brambilla's adult son as well, detectives say.

Both Brambilla and Bainbridge were charged with aggravated child abuse. Detectives say they do not currently know where Bainbridge is.

