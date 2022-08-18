Man arrested after allegedly trying to steal fuel from school bus in Tuolumne County

A man was arrested after attempting to steal gas from a Chinese Camp school bus, resulting in $1,600 of damage.

CHINESE CAMP, Calif. — A man was arrested after attempting to steal gas from a Jamestown Elementary school bus, resulting in $1,600 of damage.

Deputies responded to a report of vandalism and attempted gas theft from a school bus at the Chinese Camp campus at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

Spencer Stewart was detained after being seen on surveillance footage and smelling of diesel fuel, according to the sheriff's office. A records check was done where officers found warrants for arrest.

Stewart’s vehicle was searched and police found several fuel cans, hoses, a homemade hand-pump system, a large tank, and drug use paraphernalia, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Two plastic tubs were found by deputies under the school bus that had diesel fuel. Deputies said the fuel tank was drilled into and what appeared to be a homemade fitting was installed into the tank.

Stewart was arrested and booked at the Dambacher Detention Center on charges of felony vandalism, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, along with his outstanding warrants.

