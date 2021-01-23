Man arrested after missing woman's remains are found in Amador County

Amador County Sheriff's deputies, with the help of Reno police, found Jerry Lee Adams Jr. inside of a Reno Casino on Friday.

PINE GROVE, Calif. — A 22-year-old man was arrested, accused of killing a 27-year-old woman whose remains were found in Amador County, sheriff's officials confirmed.

Amador County Sheriff's deputies with help from Reno Police tracked down Jerry Lee Adams Jr. inside of a Reno Casino on Friday. Adams is accused of killing Savana Lee Burger.

Burger was reported missing by her mother on October 23, 2020. Burger's mother told sheriff's deputies she was concerned after her daughter missed an important court date.

Deputies were able to find Burger's last known location using cell phone data. On Jan. 26, 2021, investigators found human remains that were identified through rapid DNA testing as Burger.

Adams is currently in custody in Nevada, where he is waiting to be extradited to Amador County.

Sheriff's officials have not released the cause of death or motive as of publication.

