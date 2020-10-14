Man arrested after chase, manhunt in Sacramento neighborhood

Police set up a perimeter in the area and asked neighbors to shelter in place as they searched for the man. A SWAT team was also called out.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was arrested after a chase and manhunt near Arcade Boulevard and Del Paso Boulevard in Sacramento on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident started as a traffic stop around 3:30 p.m. The driver refused to pull over and led officers on a short pursuit. The officers said they lost sight of the car during the chase, but a police helicopter spotted it near Arcade Boulevard and Del Paso Boulevard.

When the officers got into the area they found the vehicle abandoned after the driver apparently crashed into a telephone pole.

Police set up a perimeter in the area and asked neighbors to shelter in place as they searched for the man. A SWAT team was called in, too, after police said they believed the man may have had a gun.

That suspect, who has not yet been identified, was eventually found and arrested.

It is unclear what led to the chase or why the suspect fled.