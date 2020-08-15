Man arrested after firing shots during argument with neighbor

The suspect was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail after firing shots from his home Tuesday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office rescued a man after receiving reports of another man firing shots during a confrontation with a neighbor.

On Tuesday, deputies received a call from a woman who said her neighbor was sending her threatening and racial text messages while shooting a gun from his residence, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies arrived to the scene and learned that the suspect's father, who was inside the man's house, had been assaulted and needed medical attention. The sheriff's SWAT team conducted a high-risk rescue of the suspect's father and he was taken to a local hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody hours later and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on numerous charges.

► FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

► Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Activists rally for the release of juvenile inmates with coronavirus symptoms