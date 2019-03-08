MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police made an arrest relating to a string of robberies that happened in areas like Modesto and Turlock.

Mykel Roberts was arrested after police found him to be a suspect in a string of commercial robberies that involved a short barrel AR15 type rifle.

Mykel Roberts is a suspect in 7 commercial robberies that involved a suspect using an AR15 style rifle.

Modesto Police Department

Four of those robberies were in Stanislaus County, with three in Modesto and one robbery in Turlock where Roberts allegedly fire a handgun at the clerk.

Police saw Roberts on July 31 around 6 p.m. while patrolling in the Sutter and Rouse Avenue area. He was wanted as a suspect in a Little Caesar's robbery on Paradise Road.

Roberts was said to be driving a black older model Honda Accord that police say was reported stolen out of Turlock early that morning.

According to police, they tried to stop Roberts by using both emergency lights and the siren, but he left the area in his car.

Officers ended a chase due to safety concerns prompted by what police called dangerous and unsafe driving by Roberts.

Roberts had been seen getting on southbound Highway 99 and taking the Crows Landing exit where he kept driving and crashed the vehicle. He left the area on foot.

Police caught him while he was hiding inside a friend's house on the 1500 block of Lynne Renee Court. Investigators served a search warrant on the house and, during the investigation, authorities found Roberts to be a suspect in the seven robbery string.

The investigation is ongoing and at least two other suspects are outstanding.

Anyone with information on the robberies and suspects can call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

WATCH ALSO: Inside the Sacramento Police Academy | The Recruits