TURLOCK, Calif. — A Stanislaus County man is in jail after allegedly robbing a couple at gunpoint and shooting a woman behind a Turlock bar, early Sunday morning.

The reported robbery and shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of E. Main Street. Several people called the Turlock Police Department to report the incident.

Officers responding to the scene spotted the suspect’s vehicle leaving the area and pulled it over. The driver, 29-year-old Steven Sawyer, was arrested and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on complaints of robbery, possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm. Investigators did not specify how they connected Sawyer to the crime.

During their investigation, police learned that a man and woman were held at gunpoint and robbed behind a bar. At some point during that robbery, the woman was shot. She was taken to the hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Neither of the victims has been identified.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Paul Inderbitzen at 209-668-6551.

