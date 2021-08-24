x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man arrested after stabbing someone inside of market in Knights Landing, sheriff's officials say

The victim escaped the area because he believed he was wanted by law enforcement, according to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office.

KNIGHTS LANDING, Calif — A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing someone in a store on Monday morning, according to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office's Facebook post

According to the sheriff's office, Luis Eduardo Osuna-Rusa stabbed and bludgeoned someone at the Way Side Market in Knights Landing around 11:15 a.m.

Osuna-Ruso was found after deputies set up a perimeter in the area. Law enforcement said they found him after he jumped over several fences.

The victim escaped the area because he believed he was wanted by law enforcement and left behind "a large amount of blood" inside the store. The sheriff's office didn't release why the victim thought that but said he has since been found and is being treated at the hospital. 

Yolo County Sheriff's Office did not release the identity of the victim. 

Osuna-Ruso was arrested and booked into the Yolo County Jail where he is facing charges for assault with a deadly weapon.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

WATCH MORE: Galt community rallies behind officers hospitalized after head-on collision