Man arrested after stealing hundreds of pieces of mail in Amador County, sheriff's officials say

Randyll Wilson is accused of having stolen identifying information after deputies found him with a pile of stolen mail, according to Amador County Sheriff's Office.

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — A man is accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail in Amador County, according to the Amador County Sheriff's Office's Facebook post.

Deputies found Randyll Wilson sitting inside of a car going through "a large pile of mail." Wilson allegedly had stolen identifying information, several stolen California Driver's licenses, credit cards, a credit card encoding device and drug paraphernalia.

Willison is booked into the Amador County Sheriff's Office, where he faces several felony charges. He will also be charged with violating his parole.

