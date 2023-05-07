Man arrested in Calaveras County after allegedly assaulting officer, deputy

Deputies say they got a call about a man with a knife on Longman Lane in Arnold who was "posing a direct threat to the safety of the residents."

ARNOLD, Calif. — A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a deputy and an officer while trying to escape from negotiations to surrender, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.

It all happened Tuesday around 11 a.m. at the Sierra Meadows Apartments located on Longman Lane in Arnold. Deputies say they got a call about a man with a knife in the area and who was "posing a direct threat to the safety of the residents."

The man was identified as 32-year-old Casey Martin who was wanted and was potentially facing felony burglary charges from a prior investigation conducted a week earlier, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies tried to take Martin into custody, leading him to barricade himself in his apartment for about 15 minutes. After surrendering to officials, Martin allegedly escaped and started to fight an Angels Camp Police Department officer and a Calaveras County Sheriff's Office deputy.

A K9 was used to arrest Martin. He and the two law enforcement officers went to the hospital. The deputy and officer were released and are expected to make a full recovery, according to the sheriff's office.

Martin was booked into the Calaveras County Jail on suspicion of assault with serious injury on a peace officer, obstructing or resisting an officer, brandishing a weapon and aggravated mayhem as well as the previous burglary charges.