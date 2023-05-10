Man arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into San Joaquin County jail

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A man was arrested Monday by San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office deputies after they found Methamphetamine in a jail cell in September.
According to officials, they found Methamphetamine in Angela Escobar's cell during a routine cell search Sept. 20. They arrested her husband Renne Baca for allegedly smuggling drugs into the jail.
Escobar and her inmate Crystal Garner had additional charges on suspicion of conspiring to commit a crime and bringing controlled substances into the jail.