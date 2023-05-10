x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into San Joaquin County jail

According to officials, they found Methamphetamine in Angela Escobar's cell during a routine cell search Sept. 20 and later arrested her husband.

More Videos

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A man was arrested Monday by San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office deputies after they found Methamphetamine in a jail cell in September. 

According to officials, they found Methamphetamine in Angela Escobar's cell during a routine cell search Sept. 20. They arrested her husband Renne Baca for allegedly smuggling drugs into the jail. 

Escobar and her inmate Crystal Garner had additional charges on suspicion of conspiring to commit a crime and bringing controlled substances into the jail.

WATCH MORE: Fairfield High student turned in self, loaded gun to staff member before arrest

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out