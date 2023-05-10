Man arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into San Joaquin County jail

According to officials, they found Methamphetamine in Angela Escobar's cell during a routine cell search Sept. 20 and later arrested her husband.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A man was arrested Monday by San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office deputies after they found Methamphetamine in a jail cell in September.

According to officials, they found Methamphetamine in Angela Escobar's cell during a routine cell search Sept. 20. They arrested her husband Renne Baca for allegedly smuggling drugs into the jail.