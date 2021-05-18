Man arrested after leading Sacramento County deputies on high-speed chase

Alejandro Garcia led Sacramento County deputies on a high-speed chase of up to 90 miles per hour, sheriff's officials said.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man who allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a gun was arrested after a high speed with law enforcement on Monday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

A woman called for help around 1. p.m. after 37-year-old Alejandro Garcia assaulted her, officials said. Garcia escaped the scene before deputies arrived.

Sheriff's officials said he returned with a gun after 9 p.m. Deputies say he ran from the area again and a sheriff's helicopter alerted patrols after spotting him driving away.

Garcia led deputies on a chase at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour. Somehow his car became stuck on a medium near Grant Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard with the tires unable to touch the road.

Officials say Garcia refused to get out of his car for several hours until law enforcement finally convinced him to exit. Deputies say they found several guns in the vehicle.

Sheriff's officials did not say where the alleged crime initially took place.

Garcia was booked into the Sacramento County Jail for eight felony charges.

