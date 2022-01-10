Chico man arrested for assault with deadly weapon on peace officers

The man allegedly rammed a stolen Ford F-150 into two patrol vehicles, injuring a deputy, according to officials. He was booked on multiple felonies.

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — Yuba County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man who fled from a traffic stop after chasing him throughout the city of Marysville, Saturday.

According to officials, Michael Williams from Chico, was driving a stolen Ford F-150 and initially yielded for the stop but sped away, initiating a pursuit throughout the city.

Williams allegedly rammed a patrol vehicle on the driver’s side causing damage to the vehicle and injuring a deputy, according to officials. The injured deputy has since been released from the hospital.

Williams allegedly rammed a second patrol vehicle multiple times. He then drove through a gate and into a sewage drain.

Williams continued fleeing on foot and climbed to the top of a 150-foot-high cell tower and refused to come down.

A negotiation team and SWAT negotiated with him for six hours, after which they were able to take Williams into custody.

He was booked into the Yuba County Jail for multiple felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, according to officials.

