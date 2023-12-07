Man arrested after allegedly attacking 86-year-old woman with broom

Deputies said the attack happened around 12:15 p.m. on Fairview Court in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly beating an elderly woman with a broom, according to Sacramento County Sheriff's Office officials.

Deputies said the attack happened around 12:15 p.m. on Fairview Court. The man, identified as 21-year-old Adrian Gonzales, was riding a bike near the 86-year-old woman's apartment when they argued with each other, according to officials.

Gonzales then allegedly grabbed a broom with a metal handle and hit the woman with it. The woman had some injuries to her hands and back, according to officials.

Deputies say Gonzales was arrested near Bohemia Park after running from the scene.

Gonzales is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail and is ineligible for bail on multiple charges. Officials say Gonzales is homeless.

