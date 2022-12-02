Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in attack at Tracy park

The victim, a 43-year-old man from Tracy, was released from the hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries, officials say.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TRACY, Calif. — A suspect was arrested in the life-threatening attack of a Tracy man at El Pescadero Park on June 2, officials with the Tracy Police Department announced Wednesday.

Aaron James Mears, 28 of Tracy, was arrested on a Ramey warrant and booked into San Joaquin County Jail Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder.

Authorities said that Mears violently assaulted a 43-year-old Tracy man at Tracy's Pescadero Park around midnight June 2. The victim was eventually released from the hospital after suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Tracy Police Department.

Mears is expected to appear in court at San Joaquin County Superior Court's Manteca branch for arraignment on Thursday.

Updated on June 3rd Assault: After weeks of tireless work, on June 21, 2022, officers assigned to Tracy PD's Special... Posted by Tracy Police Department on Wednesday, June 22, 2022

The attack was the first of two at Pescadero Park so far in the month of June. On Monday, around 2:20 a.m., a 32-year-old man was attacked at the park and also suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities said that the two attacks are unrelated and a suspect is still being sought in Monday's assault.

Those with information can call Detective Ray Reynoso at 209-831-6640 or Tracy Crime Stoppers which is offering $300 for information that leads to the arrest of the attacker.

Watch More from ABC10: Modesto homicide suspect hospitalized after barricade, chase in San Jose