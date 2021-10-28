Manteca man turns himself in after attempted homicide in Ripon, police say

Kevin Lawrence Jones was identified as by Ripon police as the suspect of attempted homicide on Oct. 22.

RIPON, Calif. — A 30-year-old Manteca man is behind bars after being accused of shooting someone in Ripon, according to Ripon Police Department.

Kevin Lawrence Jones was identified by police as the attempted homicide suspect.

Police said officers arrived at the 700 block of E. Milgeo Avenue on Oct. 22 to find someone inside a home with gunshot wounds. The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said at the time that it appeared the shooter and the victim knew each other. They did not say what connection Jones had to the victim.

Lt. Danny Sauer with Ripon Police Department told ABC10 that Jones turned himself in Wednesday night. Jones was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on attempted homicide.

