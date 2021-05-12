Man arrested in connection to shooting outside of Citrus Heights nightclub, police say

39-year-old Camila Saenz was arrested for a gang-related shooting that left at least four people in the hospital, Citrus Heights police said.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A 39-year-old man was arrested for a shooting at a Citrus Heights bar that left at least four people in the hospital, Citrus Heights police said.

Police officers arrested Camila Saenz, a validated gang member, for a shooting outside of Rocky’s 7440 Club, near the 7400 block of Auburn Boulevard on Tuesday.

Police discovered amid their investigation that two separate shootings happened that night, one at 1:25 a.m. and a retaliation shooting that took place moments later.

Police describe the shootings as gang-related but have not said which shooting Saenz is responsible for. They are still investigating the other shooter.

Officers found four people who were shot after they gained control of the scene. Medical personnel transported the victims to the hospital, where they were expected to survive.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Citrus Heights Police Department crime tip line at 916-727-5524.

