Man arrested in connection with Tracy double homicide

TRACY, Calif. — Tracy police arrested a man in connection to the double homicide of two women who were found dead Monday afternoon.

Officers arrested 55-year-old Satnam Sumal for the killings of two women after they were found inside a home during a welfare check in the 2400 block of Sunflower Lane.

After finding the women, Tracy police determined both were victims of homicide.

Few details about the case have been released. The victims have only been identified as a 39-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman. It is unclear how detectives connected Sumal to the crime.

Sumal was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for two counts of murder.

