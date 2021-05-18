Rancho Cordova man arrested in connection with 2020 deadly shooting

Sacramento County deputies arrested 20-year-old Andrew Granderson in connection to the shooting deaths of Micah Nero and Joseph Nash in 2020.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspect connected to the deadly shooting of two 18-year-old men in Sacramento was arrested in Las Vegas, Sacramento County Sheriff's officials announced on Tuesday.

Sacramento County deputies arrested Andrew Leonard Granderson, 20, of Rancho Cordova, in connection with the November of 2020 shooting deaths of Micah Nero and Joseph Nash.

Sheriff's officials said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and an FBI task force arrested Granderson. He is waiting to be extradited back to Sacramento County.

Deputies found both victims killed in their apartment at River Blu apartments just off of Highway 50 near Watt Avenue on the night of Nov. 1, 2020. Emergency personnel pronounced both teens dead at the scene.

