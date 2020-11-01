DIXON, Calif. — The Dixon Police Department arrested a man following a traffic violation investigation Tuesday, according to the department.

Mason Allen John, 21, was arrested for possession of narcotics, violating parole and providing a false name to a police officer, according to the department.

He was booked into the Solano County Jail.

