Authorities have arrested a suspect in Placer County after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend while she was asleep, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday morning, deputies responded to Ellis Peak in the Blackwood Canyon area of Lake Tahoe on a report of a stabbing.

Officials say the victim at the location said her boyfriend, 27-year old Justin Moe of San Francisco, stabbed her while she was sleeping, before fleeing into the woods.

Moe was later apprehended by authorities and has been taken into custody.

