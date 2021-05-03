Man arrested for attacking deputies after trying to set store on fire, sheriff's officials say

Cesar Guzman is accused of attacking deputies with a leash and a weighted wheel after trying to set a fire next to a propane tank, sheriff's officials say.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 46-year-old man was arrested Thursday after attempting to set fire to a store in Stockton and attacking deputies with a leash, according to San Joaquin Sheriff's Office.

Cesar Guzman lit a box on fire near a propane tank by a store around the 2200 block of B Street, sheriff's officials said.

Guzman pulled out a leash with a weighted wheel attached when a deputy approached him. He then began to swing it around his head before he tried to hit the deputy.

Guzman then ran in and out of rush hour traffic. The deputy shot him with a taser as soon as he saw his chance.