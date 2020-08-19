Man arrested for deadly hit-and-run in Sacramento

Police say the driver fled from the scene after driving through a red light and hitting a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Detectives with the Sacramento Police Department have arrested a man, whom they believe is responsible for a deadly hit-and-run that occurred last week.

The hit-and-run happened around noon on August 13 near Fifth and I Streets, just outside the Sacramento Valley Train Station. Police say the driver fled from the scene after driving through a red light and hitting a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The victim was taken to a hospital but his injuries were too severe.

Police say 22-year-old Jordan Ware was behind the wheel when the crash happened. Ware was arrested after surveillance footage led to his identification.

Ware faces charges of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run. He has been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Police have not released the victim's identity.