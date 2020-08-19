Man arrested for deadly hit-and-run in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Detectives with the Sacramento Police Department have arrested a man, whom they believe is responsible for a deadly hit-and-run that occurred last week.
The hit-and-run happened around noon on August 13 near Fifth and I Streets, just outside the Sacramento Valley Train Station. Police say the driver fled from the scene after driving through a red light and hitting a pedestrian in the crosswalk.
The victim was taken to a hospital but his injuries were too severe.
The police department's Major Collisions Investigations Unit and crime scene investigators took over the investigation. Detectives began canvassing the area for any witnesses or surveillance video that could help identify the driver, releasing photos of the truck the next day.
Police say 22-year-old Jordan Ware was behind the wheel when the crash happened. Ware was arrested after surveillance footage led to his identification.
Ware faces charges of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run. He has been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Police have not released the victim's identity.
