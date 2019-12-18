SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing at a home in Sacramento, early Wednesday morning.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the home near Whitney Avenue and E. Country Club Lane just after 1 a.m. According to investigators, a female caller reported that a man had been stabbed.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a man in his 20s dead at the scene with at least one stab wound. Another man at the home was arrested for the stabbing. He has not yet been identified and investigators did not say how the two knew each other, if at all.

No other suspects are believed to be involved in this incident.

