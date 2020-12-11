Man repeatedly asked deputies to kill him after officer-involved shooting, deputies say

Deputies opened fire after the man, driving a Bobcat tractor, crashed through a fence and started driving at them and citizens.

DENAIR, Calif. — Deputies have arrested a 79-year-old man for his alleged involvement in an officer-involved shooting that happened earlier this month.

On November 8, Stanislaus County deputies responded to a disturbance call on the 1700 block of North Gratton Road in the unincorporated portion of Denair.

Deputies were told a man was in standing the middle of the roadway and not letting vehicles pass. Deputies later identified the man as 79-year-old Seo Myong Yang.

Yang was armed with a 2x4 while yelling profanities at others, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they failed to talk with Yang but were able to speak with his wife. Deputies say while speaking with Yang's wife, she decided to seek mental health treatment for him later in the week.

Since no crime had been committed, deputies left.

25 minutes later, deputies were called back to Yang's home as his behavior became more "erratic and dangerous," said the sheriff's office in a press release.

Deputies believe the call for help was placed by Yang's wife.

When deputies arrived the second time, they found Yang driving a Bobcat tractor in an "unsafe manner." When deputies attempted to talk to Yang, he refused to cooperate and deputies retreated to avoid a possibly violent altercation.

During the incident, deputies say Yang crashed the tractor through a fence, driving onto the public roadway.

"Yang drove at a citizen and deputies with reckless disregard," said the sheriff's office.

At that point, officers began shooting multiple rounds and Yang was hit. Deputies began life-saving medical aid until an ambulance was able to take Yang to a hospital for treatment.

"He continued to act defiantly while asking for our sheriff’s deputies to kill him," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "He is still hospitalized receiving treatment and will be booked into the Stanislaus Co Public Safety Center upon medical clearance."

The sheriff's office has not released the names of the deputies involved in the shooting. Deputies were wearing body cameras. The sheriff's office says they will release that footage but have not said when.

Yang is currently stable and is expected to be okay. He faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon. No one else was injured in the shooting.

If you witnessed the shooting or have any information connected to this case, call (209) 525-7032. Callers can also choose to remain anonymous by submitting their tips to Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.

