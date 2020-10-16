Suspect arrested in connection with Stockton double-homicide

Officers arrested 25-year-old Charles Gregory for the killings of a couple found in a car near the intersection of Kansas Street and Lever Boulevard back on Sept. 30

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police in Stockton arrested a man in connection to the double-murder of a man and woman found shot to death in a parked car in late September.

Few details about the case have been released. The victims have only been identified as a man and woman in their 20s. It is unclear how detectives connected Gregory to the crime.

Gregory was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

