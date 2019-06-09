SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After weeks of investigating, Sacramento police netted an arrest in a case where a man allegedly attempted to rape one woman and sexually assault another near the American River.

27-year-old Manuel Sicario was arrested on charges including sexual battery and assault with attempt to rape.

In August, officials said a woman reported being attacked by a man at Sutter’s Landing Regional Park near the American River. During the incident, she was able to get away uninjured.

While police investigated the sexual assault report, they got a report that the same man attempted to rape a woman on the American River Bike Trial under I-80.

After investigating, police identified Sicario as the suspect, and he is now in custody at the Sacramento County Main Mail.

Any other potential victims or witnesses can contact Sacramento police at 916-808-5471 to report an incident.

