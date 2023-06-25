Man arrested in connection to Alder Avenue homicide

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Andrew Jones was arrested Saturday in Placerville on suspicion of murder.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man is behind bars after being accused of fatally shooting another person Wednesday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Andrew Jones was arrested Saturday in Placerville on suspicion of murder. He was eventually booked in the Sacramento County Main Jail.

The arrest is connected to the June 21 shooting along the 9000 block of Alder Avenue, south of Rosemont.

Deputies said the victim in his 40s was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

