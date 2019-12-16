GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A man was arrested in Grass Valley on Saturday, accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman over several days.

Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Grass Valley Police officers, arrested 19-year-old Joshua Gaspar at a Chevron gas station around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, investigators learned of the alleged kidnapping after the 29-year-old victim was able to send a message to a friend saying she needed help.

That friend then contacted the sheriff’s office and shared the messages. From there, investigators were able to locate both the alleged victim and Gaspar at the gas station where he was arrested.

According to investigators, the victim had been allegedly held against her will at gunpoint for several days at a home in the 12000 block of Shady Creek Drive in North San Juan, Calif., during which time she was repeatedly sexually assaulted.

Investigators did not say how Gaspar may have knew the alleged victim. That woman was not identified.

Gaspar was booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in Nevada City on complaints of forcible rape, kidnapping with intent to commit sexual assault, and false imprisonment. His bond was set at a million dollars.

Investigators are looking into the possibility of additional suspects. If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call 530-265-1263.

More from ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: 10 adults, 4 teens arrested in Stockton 'holiday retail theft mission'