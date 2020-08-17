Man arrested in killing of teen shot in Safeway parking lot

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. — Police have arrested a man in the killing of a grocery store employee who was fatally shot in broad daylight in the parking lot of the Northern California supermarket where he worked.
The Napa County Sheriff's Office said Monday 18-year-old Nathan Garza was killed Sunday at noon in the bustling parking lot of a Safeway store in American Canyon.
Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District confirmed that Garza was a 2020 graduate of Early College High School and Rodriguez High School in their district.
School officials described him as an outstanding student, athlete, and community member.
"He was a joy to be around - kind, considerate, and attentive to the needs of others," the district said on Facebook.
Officers arrested 23-year-old Chris Young shortly after the shooting after he was seen jumping fences and running through backyards. It was not immediately known if Young has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Detectives have not released a motive in the killing.