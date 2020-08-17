Man arrested in killing of teen shot in Safeway parking lot

The victim, 18-year-old Nathan Garza, worked at the store where he was shot in broad daylight.

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. — Police have arrested a man in the killing of a grocery store employee who was fatally shot in broad daylight in the parking lot of the Northern California supermarket where he worked.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office said Monday 18-year-old Nathan Garza was killed Sunday at noon in the bustling parking lot of a Safeway store in American Canyon.

Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District confirmed that Garza was a 2020 graduate of Early College High School and Rodriguez High School in their district.

School officials described him as an outstanding student, athlete, and community member.

"He was a joy to be around - kind, considerate, and attentive to the needs of others," the district said on Facebook.