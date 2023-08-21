Man arrested in Roseville for allegedly sexually assaulting, beating woman

The office says Joshua Slaughter was arrested on suspicion of "a sexual assault that occurred in the area of Cool" and severely beating a woman

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested in Roseville a week after El Dorado County Sheriff's Office officials began investigating a reported sexual assault.

The office says Joshua Slaughter was arrested on suspicion of "a sexual assault that occurred in the area of Cool" and severely beating and holding the woman against her will, according to a press release.

Officials say they served multiple search warrants where they were able to find and arrest Slaughter in Roseville. They say he may be related to other sexual assault cases and are encouraging people with information to come forward.

Anyone with information about this case or related cases is asked by officials to contact Detective Driscoll at 530-642-4709 or driscollp@edso.org.

