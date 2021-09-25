Man arrested for killing person during home invasion in Stockton, police say

Stockton police said the killing happened while 32-year-old James Ortega broke into a home near the 300 block of East Rose Street.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested for killing a 47-year-old man during a home invasion in Stockton on Friday, according to the Stockton Police Department's Facebook post.

Police said 32-year-old James Ortega broke into a home near the 300 block of East Rose Street. They said Ortega fought his victim before stabbing him to death.

Ortega then fled the area by carjacking a delivery truck, police said. He eventually stopped the car after leading law enforcement on a short chase.

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

