29-year-old man arrested for killing two in crash in Natomas, police say

The crash happened near Northgate Boulevard and Arden-Garden. Sacramento police said officers arrested Ricardo Beltram on Friday, who is booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he faces felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the victims as 28-year-old Racquel Hudson and 28-year-old Dejuana Byrd. Q1227 Restaurant posted on Facebook that Hudson worked as a hostess at the restaurant, and a drunk driver hit her at about 3:30 a.m.



An unidentified third victim also received serious injuries from the crash but did not give an update on their status as of July 16.



Police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call (916) 808-5471.