Man arrested for Modesto nightclub shooting two years later, police say

Modesto Police Department said Marcus Anthony Green has been on the run for almost two years.

MODESTO, Calif. — Nearly two years after a Modesto nightclub shooting, police say a man who was involved has been arrested.

According to a Facebook post from Modesto Police, Marcus Anthony Green, 33 of Tracy, was arrested in connection to the Tilted Turtle Nightclub shooting that happened on April 21, 2019.

A DJ inside of the nightclub, who did not want to be identified, was already recording the performance on a Facebook live video when the shots rang out and the crowd took cover.

The shooting left three people injured, two of which were taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators say Green was involved but managed to get away from police before he could be taken into custody.

Agents with the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force out of Sacramento and the Bay Area Fugitive Task Force found Green in Menlo Park on Sunday, April 3. They say he has been on the run for almost two years.

Green was booked into San Mateo County Jail on multiple weapons charges and for the warrant out of Modesto. For the nightclub shooting, Green faces two counts of attempted homicide. His bail is set at $1 million.

"We’d like to send a special thank you to Stockton Police Department, Menlo Park PD and the Tucson US Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force for their assistance," said Modesto Police on Facebook. "The collaboration and commitment to justice by all involved in apprehending Green was amazing."

Jeremy David Joseph, 29, was arrested in September 2019 in connection to the shooting. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, parole violations and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

