STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police have made an arrest in an April homicide that had left one man dead.
Police arrested Jose Omar Flores, 33, on a homicide charge. He was booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
The April homicide claimed the life of Alan Cazares, 23. He was shot and killed on the 400 block of Delhi Avenue, near Harrison Street.
Officers had found Cazares lying in the street, and, despite being transported to the hospital, the man died from his injuries.
Flores was a suspect wanted in connection with the homicide and was spotted by Stockton officers on May 18 in the area of Eighth Street and I-5. Police said Flores was arrested after a short foot pursuit.
The case is still active. Those with information any information on the incident can call Stockton Police Department.
