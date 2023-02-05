Girl rescued, Stockton man arrested on suspicion of human trafficking

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, the 27-year-old suspect was on probation when he allegedly trafficked a teenage girl.

MODESTO, Calif. — Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Friday accused of trafficking a 17-year-old girl and attempting to traffic more.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were operating undercover on social media when they received a message from Christen Brown, 27, of Stockton.

Brown thought he was reaching out to a young girl, but deputies were behind the phone screen. Deputies say that Brown wanted to pick up the girl and immediately go to Los Angeles to prostitute her out over the weekend.

Investigators arranged a meeting place in Stanislaus County where Brown allegedly thought he would be picking up the girl.

When Brown got to the meeting place, deputies arrested him. He allegedly brought another 17-year-old girl with him who deputies say had also been trafficked by Brown.

The teen was given medical treatment and provided with social services. Brown was booked into Srtansluas County Jail on suspicion of human trafficking of a minor, oral copulation of a minor, taking a minor from a legal guardian, possession of child pornography, sending or selling obscene matter depicting a minor, distributing obscene matter, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, felony probation violation and pimping.

He is being held on $1,035,000 bail. Investigators are asking people with information on human trafficking crimes to call Stanislaus County Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. All victims in immediate help are asked to call 911.

